India lose 1-2 against New Zealand in Billie Jean King Cup opener; Srivalli defeats Aishi Das

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): India kicked off their campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 games when they came up against New Zealand. While the hosts began brightly as the dynamic Shrivalli Bhamidipaty registered a resounding win in her match, it was New Zealand who had more in the tank on the day and roared back to win the tie 2-1 here at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune.

Up first for India was Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who was facing Aishi Das. The Indian youngster, who has been steadily going up the rankings so far, put on a power-packed performance in the national colours. In just under an hour, Shrivalli wrapped up a comprehensive win with 6 aces and a healthy break-point conversation rate to boast off. Shrivalli won the contest 6-1, 6-1, to give India a 1-0 lead in the tie against New Zealand, a release said.

Game 2 of the India vs New Zealand tie saw Sahaja Yamalapalli take on the experienced Lulu Sun in the what was the second singles match. The young Indian was up against it as her opponent used the court and her power wisely. The match lasted for an hour and 13 minutes, with Lulu Sun making Sahaja work hard for her points. Eventually, the New Zealander won 6-3, 6-3 to level the contest at 1-1.

In the doubles game, India had the experienced duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare squaring up against the Kiwi duo of Lulu Sun and Monique Barry. The Indian pairing gave it their all under the floodlights, but Lulu Sun and Monique Barry had the better of the exchanges. The Indian pairing never really looked in control of proceedings but fought valiantly. Nonetheless, New Zealand walked off the court with a straight sets win of 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 23 minutes.

The tournament was inaugurated earlier by former Fed Cup player Radhika Tulpule-Kanitkar, Sohini Kumari, Saujanya Bavishetty, Pranjala Yadlapalli, Sai Jayalakshmi, Aarti Ponappa Natekar and Maharashtra's international tennis players Bela Phadke, Radhika Mandke, and Sheetal Kannamwar Iyer.

On this occasion, Maharashtra international tennis players Rutuja Bhosale, Radhika Godbole, Bela Phadke, Vaishnavi Adkar, and Sheetal Kannamwar Iyer were also felicitated. The awards were presented by MSLTA Chairman Bharat Oza, Tournament Director and MSLTA Honorary Secretary Sunder Iyer, Treasurer Sudhir Bhivapurkar, Joint Secretaries Rajiv Desai and Sheetal Bhosale, and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Vaidya.

Prior to this, Tournament Director Sunder Iyer delivered the welcome address. The opening ceremony that marked the official inauguration of the tournament witnessed players marching onto the court bearing their respective national flags. It was a picturesque moment of celebration at Centre Court as the teams got together ahead of the tournament.

India will take on Thailand in their second match of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday, April 9. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)