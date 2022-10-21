India lose 1-3 to Malaysia at BWF World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships

PTI

New Delhi, October 21

The Indian team was handed a 1-3 defeat by Malaysia at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain.

Junior world number 3 Anupama Upadhyaya was the sole Indian to win her fixture on Thursday.

In the men’s singles, Ayush Shetty went down to Justin Hoh 21-6 12-21 19-21 to give Malaysia the lead.

However, Anupama was able to restore parity by eking out a 21-14 21-15 win over Siti Nurshuhaini in the women’s singles.

But the men’s double pair of Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer was not able to carry forward the momentum and received a 9-21 7-21 thrashing from Fazriq Mohamad Razif and Wong Vin Sean.

With India trailing 1-2, the women’s doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag fought hard but crumbled under pressure, going down 10-21 21-14 13-21 to Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.

India had finished behind China in the second position in their group. Only the team finishing at the top qualifies for the quarterfinals, while the second-placed teams compete for places 9-16.

After the loss, India will now take on Germany in the 13-16 playoffs.