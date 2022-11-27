India lose 4-5 to Oz

PTI

Adelaide, November 26

Akashdeep Singh’s hat-trick went in vain as India conceded two late goals to lose 4-5 to Australia in the first match of the five-Test hockey series here today.

Akashdeep scored thrice (10th, 27th, 59th minutes) while skipper Harmanpreet Singh (31st) converted a penalty corner for India. Australia’s goals were scored by Lachlan Sharp (5th), Nathan Ephraums (21st), Tom Craig (41st) and Blake Govers, who found the back of the net twice from penalty corners towards the fag end of the match, in the 57th and 60th minutes.

“It was a disappointing finish. We let ourselves down at certain stages, specifically in two quarters,” India coach Graham Reid said.