India lose again, Australia take series 4-1

Adelaide, December 4
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s brace went in vain as India lost 4-5 to Australia in the final game of the five-Test hockey series here today. The hosts won the series 4-1.
Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored two goals while Aran Zalewski (30th), Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other scorers for world No. 1 Australia.
Harmanpreet (24th, 60th) converted two penalty corners while Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) also scored.
India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next 4-3. They lost the fourth game 1-5.
