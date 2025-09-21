India lose lead and match against Kuwait in Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): India put on a spirited display but ultimately fell short against hosts Kuwait, losing 1-4 in their first Group A encounter of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Qushaian Al-Mutairi Hall in Ardiya. The teams went into half-time with Kuwait holding a narrow 2-1 lead, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

It was India's second-ever appearance in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, and the 135th-ranked side knew they were up against formidable opponents in Kuwait, who sit 43rd in the world rankings. Despite the gulf in experience and rankings, India -- guided by Iranian head coach Reza Kordi -- showed admirable grit and tactical maturity.

The Futsal Tigers set the tone early by keeping their defensive shape tight, pressing Kuwait intelligently, and not shying away from physical duels. India adopted a combative approach, flying into tackles and plugging gaps to frustrate the hosts. Every Kuwait foray into the Indian half was met with committed defending, as Indian players constantly put their bodies on the line to block shots and deny space.

The reward for their brave effort came in the ninth minute. Lalsangkima split the Kuwait defence with a piercing ball through the middle, and David Laltlansanga latched onto it before unleashing a thunderous strike past goalkeeper Fawad Al Khawari. The finish stunned the home crowd and gave India a well-earned lead. It was Laltlansanga's eighth international goal, extending his lead as India's all-time top scorer in men's futsal.

Kuwait hit back almost immediately. Just a minute later, Naser Al Aban delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Saleh Al Fadhel, who rifled in the equaliser with a right-footed strike into the roof of the net. The game burst into life from that point, with both teams creating chances. India goalkeeper Ozen Vivian Silva was exceptional, pulling off a string of crucial saves to keep the scores level.

However, the Indian defence was eventually breached again in the 18th minute when Abdulaziz Al Sarraj found space and put Kuwait 2-1 ahead before the interval.

India began the second half determined to claw their way back. A golden opportunity arrived in the 24th minute when K Roluahpuia pounced on a loose ball. With the Kuwait keeper advancing to close the angle, Roluahpuia rounded him smartly but agonisingly placed his shot wide of the target.

Kuwait capitalised soon after. In the 27th minute, quick interplay between Al Aban and Al Abasi carved open the Indian defence and set up Mohammad Al Ajmi, who made no mistake in front of goal.

India continued to push forward, but it left them vulnerable to the counter. In the 37th minute, Najeeb Ali's effort was blocked and Kuwait launched a swift breakaway, which was calmly finished by Al Abasi to seal a 4-1 win for the hosts.

India will next face Australia on September 22, aiming to regroup and keep their qualification hopes alive. (ANI)

