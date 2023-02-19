India lose to England, made to wait for semis

PTI

Gqeberha, February 18

Medium-pacer Renuka Singh Thakur's five-for and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's fine half-century went in vain as India lost to England by 11 runs for their first defeat in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here today.

Thakur registered her best bowling figures (5/15) to help India restrict England to 151/7 after Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl. She did the early damage, picking up the first three wickets to peg England back and then returned to take two more towards the fag end of the innings.

In the chase, vice-captain Mandhana led the charge with a 41-ball 52, which was studded with seven boundaries and a six, while Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 47 off 34 balls as India ended on 140/5.

India’s Smriti Mandhana roared back to form with a 41-ball 52.

India did not have the best of starts, losing Shafali Verma in the fourth over. Jemimah Rodrigues and Kaur too departed in quick succession as India slumped to 62/3 in 10.2 overs.

But Mandhana and Ghosh shared a 43-run fourth-wicket stand to keep India in the hunt. But England skipper Heather Knight made some brilliant bowling changes towards the end to choke India.

Brief scores: England: 151/7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka 5/15); India: 140/5 in 20 overs (Mandhana 52, Ghosh 47*; Glenn 2/27, Ecclestone 1/14).