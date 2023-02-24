India loses Asian c'ships due to WFI controversy

New Delhi, February 23
In a big setback to India, the United World Wrestling has shifted the Asian Championships from New Delhi to Astana, Kazakhstan. The tournament has been postponed from March 28-April 2 to April 7-15.
The UWW took this step after taking cognisance of the pending sexual harassment and financial irregularity complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
“UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India,” the UWW said in a statement.
The Oversight Committee, which is running the day-to-day affairs of the WFI, had approached the UWW about its willingness to host the event in India.
Committee gets 2 weeks for probe
New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has extended the deadline given to the Oversight Committee to submit its report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by two weeks. The committee, which was formed on January 23, was asked to submit its report in four weeks. The ministry extended the deadline following requests from the committee members and now it will submit its report by March 9. pti
