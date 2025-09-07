DT
Home / Sports / India men’s compound archery team wins first-ever gold at World Championships

India men’s compound archery team wins first-ever gold at World Championships

The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge hold their nerve to edge past France 235-233 in a thrilling title clash
PTI
Gwangju (South Korea), Updated At : 01:01 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Indian men’s compound archery team created history by winning its maiden gold medal at the World Championships, beating France in the final here on Sunday.

The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge held their nerve to edge past France 235-233 in a thrilling title clash.

En route to the final, India had registered impressive wins over Australia, powerhouse USA, and Turkey.

