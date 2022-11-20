 India missing again : The Tribune India

India missing again

Need to take baby steps to achieve World Cup goal

India missing again

As the latest edition kicks off, the question remains: when will the Blue Tigers play in the World Cup?



Vinayak Padmadeo

The All India Football Federation’s newly-elected officials, including president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, have taken the customary flight to Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. As a FIFA affiliate country, which has hosted two U-17 World Cups, India’s seat amongst the elite nations in the ceremony is a given.

However, that is not the case with the country’s football team, which has never participated at a World Cup. In fact, the country’s record in the qualifiers is abysmal — India have only won nine of their 48 matches.

As the latest edition kicks off tomorrow, the question remains: when will the Blue Tigers play in the World Cup?

“Teams such as Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Korea, Iran and Uzbekistan are all better than us. That is where we aspire to go,” India captain Sunil Chhetri said.

“It is going to be very difficult but that’s my target. But before thinking about the World Cup I am thinking of getting into the top 10-12 in Asia and then staying there,” he added.

“We keep playing them and we will know what the difference is (between them and us) and then you guys won’t come up to me and ask when we will qualify for the World Cup. When you see us playing Japan and South Korea every three months then you will see the difference,” he added.

Prabhakaran seems to agree with Chhetri. “We do not have a structure. We have not unearthed talent like Sunil Chhetri in years. It is because players come into the fold accidentally. It is not by design,” Prabhakaran said from Doha.

“The world over, it is the clubs that make elite players through the youth setups. In India, the clubs do not have the money to support grassroots or the youth level. A lot needs to be done to address this issue,” he added.

The new AIFF team is busy finalising a blueprint, which will address all the ills that have shaped Indian football in the last few decades, Prabhakaran said.

“Right now, we have 10 thousand licensed coaches in the country. We want it to reach over one lakh. More coaches will mean more players. We select an Indian team from a pool of 25-30 players. It has to reach thousands. These are a few things we are looking at,” he said.

New openings

In the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, there will be three additional spots from the Asian region added to the main draw. Currently, only five teams from Asia can qualify. While it gives India hope, there is no guarantee of qualification.

Teams such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran and reigning Asian champions Qatar are technically much superior to India. The real competition will come from China and Vietnam, who have developed well over the years. “It has to be a long-term plan. You cannot aspire to beat countries like Japan with a four-year plan. It took them well over two decades to make their team competitive. Youth setup is the way forward,” said a former AIFF official who wished to stay anonymous.

Progression

Former India U-20 coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said the youth teams had shown progress in the last few years.

“We won the SAFF Cup in Odisha after beating Bangladesh 5-2 but during the Asian qualifiers we felt that there was a big gulf in intensity while playing Nepal, Maldives as opposed to playing Australia,” Venkatesh, who is an assistant coach at East Bengal, said.

“We lost 2-4 against Iraq and although we lost 1-4 against Australia we only trailed by one goal till the 85th minute. We missed chances against them. We beat Kuwait in their own country, which is progress. We were comfortable playing against the big sides,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

4
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

8
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

9
Nation

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

10
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali


Cities

View All

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship