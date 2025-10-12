DT
Home / Sports / India name 222 athletes for 3rd Youth Asian Games in Bahrain

India name 222 athletes for 3rd Youth Asian Games in Bahrain

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will be the chef de mission of the Indian contingent

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A big contingent of 222 athletes will represent India in the third Youth Asian Games in Manama, Bahrain, from October 22 to 31.

India’s total contingent now stands at 357, including more than 100 support staff and other officials.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will be the chef de mission of the Indian contingent.

The Indian contingent was given a warm send off at a function organised by M3M Foundation in collaboration with Kreeda Bharati here on Sunday. The athletes were handed their official kits.

The event was attended by Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, M3M Foundation Chairperson Payal Kanodia, National General Secretary of Kreeda Bharati Prasad Mahankar, besides Dutt and other IOA officials.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who could not attend the event due to his busy official schedule, sent a video message, urging the athletes to give their best and bring glory to the nation.

Under its flagship initiative ‘Lakshay’, the M3M Foundation supports young athletes with sports kits, mentorship, and long-term development, nurturing future Olympians.

With the slogan ‘Vijayi Bhav! From Mitti Se Medal Tak’, the programme highlighted M3M Foundation’s flagship sports development initiative ‘Lakshay’ which has been instrumental in supporting aspiring athletes through mentorship, equipment support, training, and long-term career guidance.

