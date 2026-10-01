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Home / Sports / India name 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

India name 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India U17 women’s national team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has announced a 23-player squad for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, which will be held in Malaysia from October 5 to 11.

With 11 players from the previous edition’s squad returning, the Young Tigresses will aim to secure back-to-back AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifications for the first time, according to a media release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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India have been placed in Group E and will begin their campaign against Iraq on October 5. The Young Tigresses will face Syria on October 8 before taking on hosts Malaysia on October 11. Only the group winners will qualify for the final tournament. All matches will be played at the MP Selayang Stadium in Selayang, with the team scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on October 2.

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The Young Tigresses began their preparatory camp in Bengaluru in July, followed by a Tashkent trip last month, where they played two friendlies — both goalless draws — against Uzbekistan. Returning to India, they continued their preparations in Goa and hosted two closed-door friendlies against Philippines, recording a defeat (2-4) and a victory (2-0).

Head Coach Alexandersson said, “We have had very good preparations here in Goa, with a very good grass pitch and a good stay. The games against the Philippines gave us a good picture of how we should start our qualifiers. They were a good opponent who really tested us in how we want to play.”

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India's 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Sanatombi Devi Irengbam, Sonam Ghosh

Defenders: Abhista Basnett, Ambalika Chanu Khudongbam, Daina Devi Konthoujam, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam

Midfielders: Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Monika Devi Wairokpam, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Silky Devi Sorokhaibam, Thandamoni Baskey, Yashica Haribabu

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Deepika Kumari, Joya, Nidhi, Nira Chanu Longjam

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coaches: Anthony Andrews and Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeping coach: Fysal K Bapu

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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