India need more power in powerplay

PTI

Gqeberha, December 13

Captain Suryakumar Yadav emphasised on the need for the Indian batters to use powerplay segment more effectively if the team wants to win the third T20I and level the series against South Africa.

Batting first at St. George’s Park, India were off to a modest start after losing openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck as Proteas reduced visitors to 6/2 in two overs. It was in stark contrast to South Africa’s start to their chase of a revised target of 152 in 15 overs, as the hosts scored 42 in just 2.5 overs.

“The message was loud and clear. They (SA openers) batted beautifully in the first five-six overs. That’s the brand of cricket we were talking about. But we are really looking forward to the third T20I,” Suryakumar said. — PTI

Bowlers in focus as India look to level series

Johannesburg: The Indian bowlers will come under sharp scrutiny in the team’s effort to level the three-match T20I series in the third and final match against South Africa here tomorrow. In the second T20I, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and his right-arm colleague Mukesh Kumar were carted around by South African opener Reeza Hendricks, leaking 15.50 and 11.33 runs per over. they need to pull their act together tomorrow to prevent a series loss in the early part of a tough tour.

#Cricket