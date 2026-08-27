India-New Zealand all-format series driving ticket sales for NZC international cricket summer

Wellington [New Zealand], August 27 (ANI): Several matches of India's all-format tour of New Zealand are among the highest-selling fixtures of New Zealand's international summer of cricket, announced the NZC on Thursday.

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A record 26,000 tickets were sold in the first 48 hours of the 'Cricket Nation member sale' which went live on Monday.

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A statement from NZC said, "The NZC International summer of cricket pre-sale is off to a hot start with a record 26,000 tickets snapped up in the first 48 hours of the Cricket Nation member sale, which went live on Monday. As expected, the historic 12-match multi-format tour by India which starts in October is driving the unprecedented demand, with the white-ball games at Auckland's Eden Park (the 4th T20I and the 1st ODI) leading the way in terms of tickets sold."

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"Christchurch's Hagley Oval is close behind, with the 9,000-capacity venue expected to sell out for the back-to-back T20I tour openers on October 22 and 24, as well as the second and final Test match, which will conclude the tour from November 27 to December 1," added the statement.

Early sales in Wellington have also been strong, with HNRY Stadium hosting the third T20I and second ODI, with the iconic Cello Basin Reserve as the venue for the opening Test starting November 19.

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NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said it was great to see fans getting in early.

"Our message to fans from the start has been to get organised to avoid missing out - and the record sales in the first two days proves many have listened," said Critchley.

"This is a rare chance for Kiwis to experience the incredible buzz of a game of cricket involving India and watch some of the biggest sport stars on the planet compete. We have deliberately kept the ticket prices the same as the previous season, and at under $30 a ticket using our Cricket Nation access code."

"We are delighted fans are getting in early to secure their seats, and with the general public sale still 11 days away, our message remains the same - get organised and do not miss out," he signed off.

Critchley also pointed to 'The Four' and 'The Six' group ticket packages, and venue ticket bundles as offering further value to fans.

The NZC general public sale goes live on September 7, but fans can get in early to secure their seats and a 15 per cent discount by signing up to Cricket Nation and taking advantage of the exclusive pre-sale window. (ANI)

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