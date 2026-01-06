DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India ODIs, T20Is perfect preparation for T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson

India ODIs, T20Is perfect preparation for T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson said New Zealand's tour of India will come as a good preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is also set to be played in India, along with Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

New Zealand are set to play three ODIs followed by five T20Is against India from January 11 to 31. Following the T20Is, both teams will compete at the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to get underway on February 7.

Advertisement

Ahead of the first India vs New Zealand ODI, Kyle Jamieson said the Kiwis are using the series as ideal preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, with the focus on being as ready as possible to compete for the title. He highlighted that playing high-quality cricket against strong opposition in India, spending extended time in local conditions, and adjusting to factors like climate and time zones will help the team prepare well for the tournament.

Advertisement

"That's what we all plan and prepare and train for, to have a good chance of trying to win the World Cup. So we're no different to every other team. You try to come as best prepared as possible and try your best to have a good result," Jamieson told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's perfect, you probably couldn't ask for a better sort of preparation right in terms of having really good cricket against a high-quality opposition in the conditions you're going to play in. So yeah, it's great for us. It's nice to spend a month here before the World Cup. To get used to conditions, get used to the different time zone, the temperatures, all that stuff that you know that comes with playing cricket in this country. So yeah, certainly looking forward to it," he added.

Advertisement

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, on the other hand, said the team values staying focused on the present, prioritising the ongoing ODI series and the upcoming T20 series against India, before turning their attention to the T20 World Cup.

"The T20 World Cup is always something you look forward to, but the strength of this group is that we focus on the now, and being where our feet are is a key value. So we'll focus on the ODI series first, and then we'll obviously go on to the T20 series against India. And then we'll look forward to the World Cup," Mitchell said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts