India off to flying start at squash WC

PTI

Chennai, June 13

Second-seeded India began their campaign in the squash World Cup with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong-China in a Pool B match here today.

Abhay Singh got the host team off to a winning start, beating Chung Yat Long 7-2 7-3 7-6. “I was a bit nervous at the start,” Abhay said. “It’s a big crowd, you’re playing at home and you want to start well! I think I did pretty well and I’m happy with that,” he added.

The experienced Joshna Chinappa increased the advantage with a straight-forward victory over Heylie Fung, beating her opponent 7-1 7-5 7-6 in just 20 minutes. Saurav Ghosal made it 3-0 but after facing some resistance from To Yu Ling. The Indian star dropped the opening game 5-7 before rallying to take the next three 7-2 7-5 7-1.

In the fourth match, Tanvi Khanna bounced back strongly after losing the first two games to beat Tse Yee Lam Toby 5-7 6-7 7-1 7-4 7-3.

India face South Africa, who lost 1-3 to third-seeded Japan, tomorrow. Earlier, top-seeded Egypt brushed aside the challenge of Australia, winning 4-0.