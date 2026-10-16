India on course to becoming sporting powerhouse: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, congratulating the athletes on their achievements and asserting that India was moving towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

Praising the athletes for bringing pride to the country, Modi said their achievements reflected the collective efforts of players, coaches, support staff and families. “Therefore, your success is not yours alone; it is also the success of crores of citizens of the country,” said PM Modi.

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Highlighting India’s performance at the Games, the Prime Minister hailed the double-gold victories of the men’s and women’s hockey teams, with the women’s team ending a 44-year wait. He also praised the medals won by both cricket teams, gold medals in kabaddi and archery, and achievements in shooting, boxing, wrestling and athletics.

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Modi particularly lauded women athletes, who accounted for 38 of India’s 85 medals, including 11 golds. He also highlighted the country’s maiden Asian Games medals in disciplines such as mixed martial arts, soft tennis and certain sailing events. “Today, India is winning medals even in those sports in which we had never won a medal in the history of the Asian Games before,” observed Modi.

Attributing India’s growing sporting achievements to sustained efforts over the past decade, the Prime Minister highlighted initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India, alongside investments in infrastructure, grassroots training and financial assistance for athletes.

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“To expand Khelo India and strengthen sports federations, more than Rs 36,000 crore were allocated,” said Modi.

He said more than 1,000 Khelo India centres were supporting grassroots development, while athletes were receiving financial assistance, including a monthly allowance of Rs 50,000 under TOPS and support for international coaching.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India’s hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, Modi stressed the importance of identifying sporting talent among children aged five to 15.

“These very players will bring medals for India in the times to come,” he added.

The Prime Minister also urged medal winners to visit schools, their hometowns and former training grounds to motivate aspiring athletes.