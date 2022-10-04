India on final stretch: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested for last game vs South Africa ahead of T20 World Cup

Indore, October 3

It may be an inconsequential game on paper but the Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series here tomorrow.

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, the team management has decided to rest premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the game.

“Yes, both Virat and Rahul have been rested from the final T20I,” said a BCCI official.

After the series, Kohli and Rahul will link up with the squad in Mumbai, from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

It is expected that stand-by batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli in the playing XI tomorrow. With Rahul also rested, either Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant will open with Rohit Sharma.

Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago in the UAE, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of this year’s event, which begins on October 16 with the preliminary stage.

Heading into the event, India’s high-profile top-three have hit top form. Rahul allayed concerns about his strike-rate with a sublime effort on Sunday.

Kohli has batted at a 140-plus strike-rate since the Asia Cup and has hit three 50s and a much-awaited hundred. Skipper Sharma has come up with impactful innings during the games against Australia and South Africa.

No. 4 Suryakumar Yadav is in a league of his own and seems to be batting at a much higher level than his teammates. — PTI

BCCI confirms Bumrah’s WC exit

New Delhi: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday. “The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.