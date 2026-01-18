New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Following her women's singles title win at the India Open, the world number one and Paris Olympic gold medalist An-se Young expressed happiness and pointed to her endurance and ability to attack as the factors contributing to her success.

South Korea's An-se continued her success at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour circuit, securing her sixth title in a row and her third India Open title on Sunday. She had reached the women's singles final without dropping a game, and beat China's Wang Zhi Yi by 21-13, 21-11.

Speaking after the game to the reporters, she said, "I won the game. The last 2 weeks were very tiring, but I won, and I am happy. Thank you for supporting me, and I am really happy for the ones who cheer for me."

She admitted that the contest against the world number two, Wang, was difficult, but pointed to her ability to endure difficult moments and play an attacking game as key to her success.

"I know it was going to be a difficult match, but I endured everything, and it led to my win. I focus more on playing my attacking game," she added.

Also, Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi defeated the third seed Jonatan Christie, outclassing him 21-10, 21-18 in just 38 minutes to clinch his first BWF World Tour Super 750 title.

Speaking to the media, Lin said that he did not feel any pressure during the match and enjoyed it.

"I think today I played well, and I did not have lots of pressure today. So yeah, I enjoyed today's game," he said.

He pointed out that his early exit in the Malaysia Open was due to a leg injury.

"But this time in India, my injury healed day-by-day and I practised well. I did not face any pressure. This win has helped me build my confidence. My trainer helps me in keeping my health and fitness in a good state," he added.

In the mixed doubles final, Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran saved four match points in the second game to defeat the Danish combination of Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 19-21, 25-23, 21-18.

China won both the women's and men's doubles titles in contrasting fashion. In the women's doubles summit clash, Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning defeated Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto of Japan 21-11, 21-1,8 while Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang got the better of Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita, also of Japan, 17-21, 25-23, 21-16 in the men's doubles final. (ANI)

