Home / Sports / India Open: An storms into final

India Open: An storms into final

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
An Se Young (R) greets Ratchanok Intanon after their semifinal in New Delhi on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
Third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia held his nerves during crucial moments in the match against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew to advance to the men's singles final of the India Open badminton tournament. Christie beat Loh 21-18 22-20 in 46 minutes.

Loh brought the heat on the court early on and scored some quick winners to race to 11-5 but Christie switched tactics and started to engage in long rallies that started to eat into the Singaporean's lead. Christie's all-round defensive play played a big part as it started to force errors off Loh's racquet. Christie won six straight points to draw level at 15-15 and then turned it on with net taps and down the line smashes to win the opening game.

In the second, Loh started with a few errors but settled with his power game and deceptive play to open up a 17-13 lead. For a while it looked that the semifinal was headed towards the deciding and third game. But the Indonesian found a second wind and went for quick attacks to mount a comeback. In the end, he needed just two match points to close out the match.

"In the second game when Loh started to come back, I held my nerves and adapted to the game better and managed to win," said Christie.

The world No. 4 will face Lin Chun-Yi in the title clash after the Chinese Taipei shuttler beat Canada's Viktor Lai 21-9 6-21 22-20 in the other semifinal, which lasted just over an hour.

Earlier, world No. 1 An Se Young set up the women's singles final against China's Wang Zhi Yi. Young defeated former champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-11 21-7, while Wang got the better of compatriot Chen Yu Fei 21-15 23-21 in the semifinals.

