India Open: Bird droppings interrupt match, add to organisers’ woes

Organisers of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI), have faced relentless issues. Travelling players have complained about the venue's dirty state, higher-ranked players have stayed away due to Delhi's toxic air, and a monkey roamed freely in the spectators’ gallery during the first three days.

On Thursday, a key match between India’s HS Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew was interrupted twice by pigeon droppings on the court. The new venue, used for gymnastics at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, was selected by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as a test for this year’s World Championships.

However, the stadium is under the control of Sports Authority of India (SAI), and including cleanliness and general upkeep is their responsibility, and both BAI and BWF have been forced to front up to the media.

The BWF, in fact, had to issue a statement acknowledging that issues of the air quality and general cleanliness have been raised by few players. But insist the stadium is still fit to host the World Championships.

“Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure,” the BWF said in a statement.

“While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns. Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities,” they added.

Denmark’s Mia Blichfelt, who had criticised the bad air quality last year, called out the bad conditions in this year’s tournament.

“I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall. I think it’s still very dirty and really unhealthy for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants and winter jackets and gloves and hats,” Blichfeldt said.

On Thursday World No. 3 Anders Antonsen said he pulled out of the tournament due to bad air quality index. “Many is curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me $5000,” he said on his instagram account.

Bad day for hosts

Indian interests suffered, with only Lakshya Sen advancing. He defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-19, 21-11 to reach the quarterfinals. Srikanth lost 21-14, 17-21, 21-17 to France’s Christo Popov, while Prannoy fell to eighth seed Loh Kean Yew 18-21, 21-19, 21-14.

In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod lost 18-21, 15-21 to China’s fifth seed Han Yue. The biggest disappointment was the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, beaten 27-25, 21-23, 19-21 by Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita.

Sen trailed 11-16 in the first game but fought back with long rallies. In the second, he used quick rallies to close swiftly. “I struggled with rhythm at the start, lifting short and allowing attacks. Lifting longer and defending well turned the first game,” he said.