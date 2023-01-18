India opt to bat against New Zealand in first ODI

PTI

Hyderabad, January 18

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first ODI here on Wednesday.

India have made three changes from their previous match against Sri Lanka on Sunday with Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan coming into the playing eleven.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk/c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.