Asia Cup: Rain stops play with India reaching 15 for no loss

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), September 2
Rain stopped play when India reached 15 for no loss against Pakistan in the high octane Asia Cup clash against Pakistan here on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma was batting on 11 off 18 balls while Shubman Gill was yet to open his account after consuming eight balls when rain arrived.
Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled with full intensity though the latter got more out of the surface.
India won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their much-anticipated Asia Cup opener here on Saturday.
Shreyas Iyer is back in the Indian middle-order after a long injury layoff and so is Jasprit Bumrah to lead the pace attack in the company of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.
India are playing two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
Pakistan have retained the playing XI that thrashed Nepal in the opening match of the tournament.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
