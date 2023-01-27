New Zealand outplay India by 21 runs in first T20I

PTI

Ranchi, January 27

Opener Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell struck half-centuries to guide New Zealand to a comfortable 21-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Friday.

Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59.

For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one batter each.

Washington later came up with his maiden half-century in T20Is, scoring 50 off 28 balls and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a 34-ball 47 but it was not enough.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner chocked India in the middle overs, giving away just 11 runs in his four overs and dismissing two batters.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 59 not out, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2/22).

India: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (S Yadav 47, W Sundar 50; Mitchell Santner 2/11). PTI