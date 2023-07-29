India out of title contention after draw

PTI

Barcelona, July 28

The Indian men’s hockey team came up with a spirited performance to hold England 1-1 in its third match at the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament here today.

While Sam Ward scored for England in the fifth minute, India bounced back to level the scores in the 29th minute through Harmanpreet Singh. The draw meant India are out of contention for Sunday’s final.

After their 1-2 loss against the hosts and 1-1 draw with Netherlands, India were looking for a win and a spot in the final. However, it was England who secured the final berth with their second draw.

India will now play for the third place, either against Spain or Netherlands. — PTI

Pakistan gets NOC for playing in ACT

Karachi: The Pakistan hockey team has got the green signal to travel to India for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, slated to be held in Chennai from August 3. Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Haider Hussain confirmed today that the Sports Board has got the NOC from the ministry of interior. “The contingent will travel to Amritsar via the Wagah border on Tuesday before catching a flight to Chennai,” he said. Haider said they were still awaiting visas for three officials, including former great Shahnaz Sheikh.

