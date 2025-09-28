DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah highlights IPL's role in making youngsters confident

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah highlights IPL's role in making youngsters confident

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah outlined the role of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in building confidence among youngsters to play against top-tier teams, ensuring the future remains "ominous."

Advertisement

A massive chasm expanded in the T20I side after stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja bid adieu to the format together after the fabled T20 World Cup title-winning run last year in Barbados. Along with the troika, Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach came to an end, and Gautam Gambhir was handed the task of rebuilding the side as India ushered in a new era.

While Gambhir's Test record remains up for debate, his numbers in T20Is truly reflect India's transformation into a complete nightmare. In 21 fixtures, India has emerged victorious in 17, lost two, and tied two as well. Bumrah attributed the role of cash-rich IPL for providing the young crop with the much-needed confidence.

Advertisement

"The team is looking ominous. I think at this moment, you don't look at reputation because I think IPL has helped a lot because all the youngsters in our team are very, very confident and they know they're very good," Bumrah said while speaking to broadcasters before the match.

One of the prominent aspects of the Indian team since Gambhir's arrival has been the infusion of young blood and blending it with experience. Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and others have been deployed in the shortest format of cricket to turn the Indian side into a fearless one.

Advertisement

"All the other players that I see, they've played 5-7 games, but they're so confident. They know they're really good. They've played against the best bowling line-ups. They've dominated them. So I think that really helps to get them confidence, and then they take the game forward as it comes. I think that's the key," he added.

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, India will tour Australia for a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will begin with the ODI leg on October 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts