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Home / Sports / India pacer Gurnoor Brar warned for ICC Code of Conduct breach during 1st ODI vs England

India pacer Gurnoor Brar warned for ICC Code of Conduct breach during 1st ODI vs England

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been warned after breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ODI series opener against England in Birmingham.

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Brar was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."

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In addition, Brar has been handed one demerit point as part of his disciplinary record, making it his first offence in a 24-month period, according to the ICC website.

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The said incident took place in the eighth over of England's innings, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner.

The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

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The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win over the hosts. Brar snapped two wickets for the visitors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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