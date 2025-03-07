India Paddle Festival 2025 kickstarts with grand opening ceremony

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): The second season of India Paddle Festival, the country's only international Stand-Up Paddling event, commenced on Friday with a grand inauguration ceremony, here at Sasihithlu Beach.

Capt Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada, officially launched the International SUP Championship of the India Paddle Festival 2025. The opening ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, Mullai Muhilan MP, IAS. Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada; Abhayachandra Jain, Former Minister, Government of Karnataka; Poornima, President, Haleyangadi Panchayat; Vasanth Bernad, Former President, Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat, Rohith Bhat, Managing Director, WrkWrk and and Sri Tristan Boxford, CEO, Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP), as per a press release from Surfing Swami Foundation.

The India Paddle Festival 2025, organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, in partnership with WrkWrk, and presented by Incredible India and Karnataka Tourism, will run until March 9, promises an exhilarating mix of elite SUP competitions and cultural celebrations.

Chowta, speaking at the inauguration, said, "I congratulate the Surfing Swami Foundation and the Coastal Tourism Development Council for their efforts in promoting tourism and water sports through events like the India Paddle Festival. While the government provides policies and permissions, real progress comes from community participation. Local organizations and institutions must work together to make tourism thrive. Dakshina Kannada region has immense potential to become a major tourist destination, and events like the India Paddle Festival play a key role in showcasing our strengths to visitors nationwide."

"I urge institutions like NITK to get involved, as students can become ambassadors for our region. Looking ahead, I am committed to making next year's festival even bigger, with stronger government and corporate support. This event is more than just a competition--it's a movement to strengthen our coastal tourism and sporting culture. I take immense pride in our region and wish everyone three exciting days of sport and celebration," he added.

The opening day of the India Paddle Festival 2025 featured an exclusive workshop designed to help Indian athletes refine their techniques under the mentorship of elite professionals from the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour. International stand-up paddlers, including Daniel Hasulyo, Christian Andersen, Sekar Patchai, and Manikandan, joined forces with young local paddlers for a spirited exhibition race, which was officially flagged off by Chief Guest Capt Brijesh Chowta.

The day wrapped up on a vibrant note with a captivating live performance by Alva Kuuto, an eclectic Tulu folk band, setting an electrifying atmosphere for the festival ahead.

As the India Paddle Festival 2025 unfolds, Day two will witness adrenaline-fueled races, cultural festivities, and an unparalleled sporting spectacle of the International SUP Championship at Sasihithlu Beach. The schedule includes the APP Technical Distance Races for Junior, Open Men's and Women's categories, where top international and national athletes will compete for glory. Bringing an extra dose of adrenaline to the festival on Saturday, the Mantra Adventure Film Festival will showcase a captivating selection of Indian documentaries that highlight the spirit of adventure and extreme sports across the country.

With SUP in India witnessing rapid growth, the festival stands as a testament to the sport's rising popularity, especially after India secured its first-ever quota in Surfing for the Asian Games. Paddleboarding enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and sports lovers are invited to witness world-class competition and immerse in a weekend of coastal adventure. (ANI)

