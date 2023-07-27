India-Pak match at World Cup could be hit by Navratri festivities

New Delhi, July 26

The blockbuster India-Pakistan contest in the upcoming ODI World Cup could be advanced by a day to October 14 due to the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad, a development that could lead to logistical nightmare for the fans. “Since October 15 coincides with the opening day of Navratri celebrations, the security agencies have advised that the big game, which will also need heavy deployment of security officials, should be rescheduled,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The ICC will need to sit with the BCCI to decide on the date change if the need arises. “Further discussion is required,” sources close to the ICC said.

It has been learnt that the game will not move out of the Narendra Modi Stadium but the fans will still need to change their travel plans in case of the rescheduling.

The ICC and the BCCI had announced the World Cup schedule last month, leading to the hotel fares in Ahmedabad skyrocketing. If the game is moved by a day, the ordeal of the fans is likely to worsen. With the hotel fares going through the roof, it was reported earlier this month that some fans resorted to booking hospital beds in the city.

Advancing the game by a day will also impact the Pakistan team, which has a match on October 12. Also, there are already two matches scheduled for October 14 — England-Afghanistan in a day match in New Delhi and New Zealand-Bangladesh in a Day-Night game in Chennai. — Agencies

Shafique and Salman pummel Sri Lanka

Colombo: Opener Abdullah Shafique struck his maiden double hundred and Agha Salman smashed a rapid 132 not out as Pakistan looked poised for a 2-0 series sweep after thoroughly dominating the second Test against Sri Lanka today. Having bundled out Sri Lanka for 166, Pakistan racked up 563/5 on Day 3 and the lead of 397 makes it unlikely they would need to bat again. reuters

#Cricket #Pakistan