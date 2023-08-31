India-Pakistan clash tests character, says Pandya

PTI

Chennai, August 30

The multiple battles against Pakistan in the Asia Cup will test the character and personality of the players in the Indian team, felt all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India get their Asia Cup campaign underway against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday. The two teams can play each other as many as three times if they reach the final.

Pandya spoke about the intensity of an Indo-Pak clash. “It’s an event which checks your character and personality. It is like testing yourself in the deep end. So it excites me a lot,” he said.

“A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing against a very good team that has done very well in the recent past,” he added.

Pandya said the key is to not get carried away by emotions. “We try to keep the outside noise outside and focus on how we can play good cricket. We can’t get too emotional about it because then certain decisions can be reckless. But at the same time, it’s a mega event,” he said.

The Asia Cup is being played in the ODI format as a dress rehearsal for the ICC World Cup to be played in October-November in India.

Rohit Sharma arrives with the Indian team in Colombo on Wednesday. PTI

Highlighting his approach to the format, Pandya said that a strategic mindset along with situational awareness plays a crucial role. “It’s just that you have a little more time than what you think. It is a game where you have to adapt, you have to get used to the conditions. To win against a good side, you have to play a good 100 overs of cricket,” he said.

“Half of the time, the situation dictates itself, so you don’t have to use rocket science. You just have to watch the game, try to understand what’s happening, and maybe take a smart call,” he added.

Pak the team to beat: Ashwin

Premier India spinner R Ashwin said Pakistan will be the side to beat in the Asia Cup and consistent performances from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will make them even more dangerous in the continental event.

Terming both Pakistan and India as favourites for the Asian title, Ashwin said, “If Babar and Rizwan consistently dish out performances with the bat, Pakistan will be one hell of a team heading into this Asia Cup and the World Cup. It will take some beating since Pakistan is an extraordinary team.”

India have won the last three meetings against Pakistan in ODIs. “It is all down to Pakistan’s squad depth. Pakistan has invariably developed exceptional cricketers. The exposure they have got to various T20 leagues has been the primary reason for their re-emergence in the previous five or six years,” he said.

