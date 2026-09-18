India-Pakistan hockey clash brings back memories of a packed Jalandhar in 2006

Uncertainty over the India Pakistan match scheduled for November 1 at the Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar has cast a shadow over the excitement surrounding the tournament.

The anticipation has brought back memories of the the match that was played between the two countries in the India Pakistan Test series held in Jalandhar in 2006. Organisers and players from that series recall an overwhelming response from spectators, with the police having to intervene to manage the massive crowds outside Burlton Park, because of the craze of the fans.

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Olympian Surinder Sodhi, who was Joint Secretary of the Punjab Hockey Association at the time and was among the organisers of the series, remembers the occasion vividly.

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“It was a great day. There was a huge rush at that time. The police had to install barricades outside the gates because the crowd had gathered outside as well,” he said. The gates at Burlton Park were reportedly on the verge of being broken down.

“The massive turnout reflected the passion surrounding an India-Pakistan hockey contest, with the stadium packed with spectators eager to watch the countries face each other. There was a huge craze which is still there. Pakistan should play now as well” said Kulbir Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Punjab. He was then covering the event for a newspaper.

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Rajpal Singh Hundal, now SSP Vigilance, Patiala, was part of the Indian team in 2006 and played as a forward. Recalling the atmosphere, he said the stadium was jampacked when the two sides met.

“It works for the players like a multivitamin when the audience and spectators love the teams. That happened in 2006 as well. It was a great feeling,” Hundal said.

Hundal also felt that the presence of Pakistan would have helped generate greater interest in the tournament and promote hockey.

“If Pakistan comes, it will be great for the promotion of sports as well,” he said.