DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / India, Pakistan in same pool for Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Tamil Nadu

India, Pakistan in same pool for Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Tamil Nadu

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lausanne [Switzerland], June 28 (ANI): India and Pakistan are in the same pool for the expanded International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, to be held in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The draw was held on Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland and six pools of the upcoming tournament were determined. The tournament will be featuring 24 teams for the first time, a release said.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu, India 2025 will be played in Chennai and Madurai, India, from November 28, to December 10

Advertisement

FIH President Tayyab Ikram participated in the draw ceremony along with Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India secretary general and RK Srivastava, Hockey India Director General.

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Advertisement

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

Tayyab Ikram said the World Cup also brings with it the opportunity to enhance India's hockey infrastructure

"It is a great pleasure for me to be here ahead of a milestone moment as we start the journey towards the first ever 24-team FIH Junior Hockey World Cup. It is a part of the FIH strategy to empower and engage the youth from all nations, including the emerging nations, and this event will be the first step towards doing that," he said.

"This World Cup also brings with it the opportunity to enhance our hockey infrastructure, and in the city of Madurai, introduce a new state-of-the-art hockey stadium," he added.

Bhola Nath Singh extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his resolute support to hockey and its players across the nation.

"We also express our sincere thanks to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin ji, for his committed vision in promoting hockey both in Tamil Nadu and beyond," he said.

Germany is the current Junior Men's World Champion, having defeated France 2-1 in the final of the 2023 edition to win a record-extending seventh title. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts