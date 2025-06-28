Lausanne [Switzerland], June 28 (ANI): India and Pakistan are in the same pool for the expanded International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, to be held in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The draw was held on Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland and six pools of the upcoming tournament were determined. The tournament will be featuring 24 teams for the first time, a release said.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu, India 2025 will be played in Chennai and Madurai, India, from November 28, to December 10

Advertisement

FIH President Tayyab Ikram participated in the draw ceremony along with Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India secretary general and RK Srivastava, Hockey India Director General.

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Advertisement

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

Tayyab Ikram said the World Cup also brings with it the opportunity to enhance India's hockey infrastructure

"It is a great pleasure for me to be here ahead of a milestone moment as we start the journey towards the first ever 24-team FIH Junior Hockey World Cup. It is a part of the FIH strategy to empower and engage the youth from all nations, including the emerging nations, and this event will be the first step towards doing that," he said.

"This World Cup also brings with it the opportunity to enhance our hockey infrastructure, and in the city of Madurai, introduce a new state-of-the-art hockey stadium," he added.

Bhola Nath Singh extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his resolute support to hockey and its players across the nation.

"We also express our sincere thanks to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin ji, for his committed vision in promoting hockey both in Tamil Nadu and beyond," he said.

Germany is the current Junior Men's World Champion, having defeated France 2-1 in the final of the 2023 edition to win a record-extending seventh title. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)