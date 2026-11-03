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Home / Sports / India–Pakistan opener set to launch much-anticipated SAFF Championship in Bangladesh

India–Pakistan opener set to launch much-anticipated SAFF Championship in Bangladesh

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 3 (ANI): The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) is all set to host the SAFF Football Championship in Bangladesh starting November 5.

Preparations have been completed, and delegations and players from participating countries have already begun arriving in Dhaka. The championship will kick off on November 5 with a high-profile clash between India and Pakistan, marking the start of the much-anticipated tournament in Dhaka.

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"We are very glad to host this competition, SAFF Championship, the SAFF Championship, in Bangladesh after a long time. There will be six teams participating: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, Nepal cannot participate due to FIFA suspension", P Kattel, General Secretary, South Asian Football Federation, told ANI.

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"We are planning to, have, implement this VAR for the first time in this competition. That will be the first time in South Asia. We will be implementing it from the semi-final and final. There will be a test run before, in the group stages, but that would be internal—internal purposes, a test run", he added.

"Everyone is prepared, everyone is geared up. November is a very good time to host this one with the weather and everything, so we are expecting a good football carnival for the next two weeks. So, I would like all the supporters, fans of Bangladesh as well as South Asia and beyond, to watch this competition, which is our flagship competition", Kattel said.

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Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to attend the final match as chief guest on November 17. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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