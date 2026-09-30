India, Pakistan renew hockey rivalry in Asian Games semifinal

Defending champions India will renew the fiercest rivalry in men’s international hockey when they take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering semifinal of the Asian Games here on Thursday, with eyes firmly set on securing a direct ticket to 2028 Los Angels Olympics.

The gold medallist of the Asian Games will directly qualify for the LA Olympics, and India will be in no mood to let go that chance.

Advertisement

The second semifinal will be played between Malaysia and South Korea.

Advertisement

After a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year where they finished a lowly seventh, India have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Asian Games so far, finishing at the top of the Pool A with five wins from as many matches.

Their campaign began with a 13-1 victory over Indonesia, followed by a 16-1 win against Sri Lanka. India then produced an 8-2 result against South Korea before overcoming hosts Japan 2-0 in what proved to be their toughest pool-stage contest.

Advertisement

The scoreline in the win over the South Korean team was India’s best against them in the Asian Games history. India signed off the group phase with a commanding 10-0 win over Bangladesh.

While India have been clinical across the tournament, their attacking unit has also found its rhythm at the right time.

Striker Dilpreet Singh has been among the leading scorers with nine goals, putting him joint in second spot on the tournament’s scoring chart. His fellow forward Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh have eight goals each, with Harmanpreet’s drag-flicks continuing to be a force to reckon with from penalty corners.

Raj Kumar Pal out injured, Nilakanta Sharma comes in

India will be without midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, who has been ruled out after sustaining a left thumb fracture during the team’s last pool match.

His place in the squad will be taken by travelling reserve Nilakanta Sharma.

“It’s just unfortunate for Raj. At the same time, we have great experience that’s coming in. Nilakanta has been at the Olympics, World Cup. So, it’s a nice addition in terms of an experienced player coming in at an important time,” said India’s chief coach Craig Fulton.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were on course to finish on top of Pool B and potentially meet India in the final, but a narrow 4-5 defeat to Malaysia pushed them into second place and set up Thursday’s much-anticipated clash.

In their other pool matches, Pakistan registered wins over Thailand (9-0), Uzbekistan (5-1), China (3-0) and Oman (7-2).

Pakistan’s scoring hopes will be led by drag-flick specialist Sufiyan Khan, who has been in prolific form from penalty corners and currently tops the tournament scoring charts with 11 goals. His battle with India’s Harmanpreet could become one of the defining aspects of the contest, with both sides aware that conceding penalty corners could prove costly.

Thursday’s weather forecast for Kakamigahara is sunny, unlike incessant rain at the start of this week.

Beyond form and numbers, Thursday’s contest carries the weight of a rivalry that has produced countless memorable moments over the years. India have not lost to Pakistan since the 2016 South Asian Games final, and the defending champions will look to extend that unbeaten streak in another major tournament.

“In tournament hockey, all roads lead to this point. Semifinals are games of consequence, so it’s exciting,” Fulton said.

“We’ll fine-tune all that we have to for penalty corner attack, penalty corner defence and whatever else we are focusing on. We’ve had five good games and got good momentum going into this (semifinal).”

With both teams now just one victory away from the Asian Games final, there will be little room for error.

India will look to combine their attacking firepower with defensive discipline, while Pakistan will aim to make their penalty corner opportunities count.

For India, a win would not only secure a place in the final but also take them one step closer to their first successful defence of the Asian Games gold medal.