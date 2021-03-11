India pick junior archers for Asia Cup Stage 2

Sonipat

Bengaluru will host the Ranji Trophy knockout matches, starting with the quarterfinals from June 4, with the final set to be played from June 20.

Hove (england)

Pujara slams third hundred in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his stellar show in the English County Championship, scoring his third century in as many games for Sussex. Pujara was batting on 107 off 167 balls in Sussex’s first innings against Durham.

Oslo

Praggnanandhaa falters in final round, finishes fourth

India’s teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa missed out on the top prize in the $210,000 Oslo Esports Cup online rapid chess tournament as he lost to Netherlands’ Anish Giri in the seventh and final round to finish fourth. The 16-year old Indian had led the field until the fifth round.

Benglauru

Rashid moves to top in Asian Games golf trials

Rashid Khan hit sizzling form at the right time to card a 6-under 66 and join Viraj Madappa (69) and Karandeep Kochhar (67) in the lead at the Asian Games golf trials here. The golfers have now played four rounds with one more to go. Yuvraj Sandhu got back into the reckoning with a 66 on the fourth day.

Mallapuram

Santosh Trophy: Bengal set up final date with Kerala

Football powerhouse Bengal outplayed a lacklustre Manipur 3-0 to storm into the Santosh Trophy final for the 46th time here today. Before the Manipuri outfit could blink, they slammed in two goals for a 2-0 lead at the break. agencies