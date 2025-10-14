DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India play out 3-3 draw against Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup

India play out 3-3 draw against Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup

In a pulsating clash that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the points were shared

article_Author
PTI
Johor (Malaysia), Updated At : 09:14 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal (43’), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47’), Manmeet Singh (53’) netted the goals, while Pakistan struck through Hannan Shahid (5’) and Sufyan Khan (39’, 55’). Photo: X/ @Media_SAI
Advertisement

The Indian junior men’s hockey team played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Pakistan in their third group-stage match of Sultan of Johor Cup here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a pulsating clash that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the points were shared. The result also means that India are still undefeated in the tournament.

Advertisement

For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal (43’), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47’), Manmeet Singh (53’) netted the goals, while Pakistan struck through Hannan Shahid (5’) and Sufyan Khan (39’, 55’).

Advertisement

India made a bright start, dominating possession and making several early circle penetrations that kept Pakistan on the back foot.

Against the run of play, Pakistan hit back through a quick counterattack and earned a penalty stroke soon after.

Advertisement

Captain Shahid made no mistake, slotting the ball low to the goalkeeper’s right to give his team an early lead.

Pakistan then doubled their lead when Sufyan converted a penalty corner.

Refusing to back down, India continued to push forward and were rewarded late in the quarter.

With less than three minutes remaining, they earned a penalty stroke, which was confidently converted by Hundal to narrow the deficit.

Kushwaha then struck a superbly placed shot to level the score.

Confident after finding the equaliser, India switched to an aggressive, attacking approach that pushed Pakistan onto the back foot.

Their persistence paid off when Manmeet found the back of the net, giving India the lead for the first time in the match.

However, the advantage proved short-lived as Sufyan converted a penalty corner for second time in the match to restore parity.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts