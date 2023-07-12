India pull off heist as Bangladesh implode

PTI

Mirpur, July 11

Spinners Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma held their nerves during death overs as India pulled off a nail-biting eight-run victory over Bangladesh to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series here today.

Off-spinner Sultana Khatun claimed a career-best figures of 3/21 as the hosts grounded a star-studded India to a below-par 95/ 8, their lowest-ever total against Bangladesh in the women’s T20I.

However, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in 20 overs. The inconsequential third match will be played on Thursday.

From a comfortable 86/5, Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for just one run in a space of eight deliveries in what seemed to be an inexplicable batting collapse.

The two young Indian spinners — off-spinner Minnu Mani (2/9 in 4 overs) and left-arm orthodox Anusha Bareddy (1/20 in 4 overs) — made early inroads before the seasoned duo of Deepti (3/12) and Shafali (3/15) pulled off a heist with controlled bowling in the 19th and 20th overs.

In fact, Shafali got all her wickets in the final over in which she gave away only one run when 10 were needed with four wickets intact.

Bangladesh’s chase was steered by skipper Nigar Sultana (38) — the only batter of their side to reach a double-digit score.

However, credit should be given to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as she has shown a lot of faith in both Minnu and Anusha. “In this series we have a couple of young bowlers who are going to take responsibility and bowl for us. We are not going to hide them in the field,” Harmanpreet said.

Brief scores: India: 95/8 (Shafali 19; Khatun 3/21); Bangladesh: 87 all out (Sultana 38; Deepti 3/12, Shafali 3/15).

