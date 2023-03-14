India pump six past Germany, jump to top spot

PTI

Rourkela, March 13

India did a double on Germany, emerging 6-3 winners against the world champions to jump to the top of the table in the FIH Pro League here today.

Abhishek (22nd, 51st minutes) and Selvam Karthi (24th, 46th) led India’s goal rush as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side bounced back after conceding first to secure a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.

This was India’s second win over Germany in three days and took them to the top of the table with five victories (17 points).

India (+8) are ahead of Spain (+6) on goal difference. In the first leg on Friday, India defeated the reigning world champions 3-2.

Fresh from a thrilling 5-4 win against Australia, India conceded an early goal when Tom Grambusch gave his team a third-minute lead by slamming in a penalty corner.

But India soon got into the act with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty corner in the 21st minute, before Abhishek snatched the lead moments later.

After Gonzalo Peillat equalised with a penalty corner in the 23rd minute, Karthi and Harmanpreet (26th) ensured that India were up 4-2 at half-time. Coming off a hat-trick against Australia, this was the captain’s 11th goal of the Pro League season.

Germany upped the ante after the half-time and made it 4-3 through Malte Hellwig (31st). Germany were relentless with their attacks and credit should be given to goalkeeper Pawan for thwarting all their moves and maintaining India’s 4-3 lead at the end of the third quarter.

A minute into the final quarter, Tamil Nadu forward Karthi completed his brace from a square pass by Jarmanpreet Singh from the right. Abhishek then brought up his double, utilising a powerful cross by Dilpreet Singh to complete the scoreline.

“Happy to get the Player of the Match award and score the goals. The enthusiasm and support of this huge crowd is a big lift for us and the win means extra because of it,” said Karthi, who was awarded the Player of the Match award.

India will conclude the Rourkela leg with a reverse-leg fixture against Australia on Wednesday.