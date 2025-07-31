DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India push back against cricket’s double standard

India push back against cricket’s double standard

#LondonLetter: The message is clear: courtesy cannot be one-sided. And respect, like good cricket, must be played on level ground
article_Author
Shyam Bhatia
Tribune News Service
London, Updated At : 07:32 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Shubman Gill, chief coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak look on as head groundsman Lee Fortis walks towards them. Reuters
Advertisement

What should have been a routine pitch inspection before the final Test between England and India spiralled into a public spat, revealing tensions beneath cricket’s genteel surface. At the centre were India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Oval’s head groundsman Lee Fortis, described on BBC Radio as “an imposing 6-foot-8.” Fortis reportedly objected to Indian support staff approaching the pitch during training, and even blocked an ice-box from being moved across the square. Gambhir, visibly irked, is said to have snapped, “You don’t tell us what to do. You’re just a groundsman.”

Advertisement

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak later downplayed the clash, commenting drily: “It’s a cricket pitch, not an antique you can’t touch.” He added that the players had worn rubber-soled joggers and no damage had been done.

More striking than the Oval exchange was a quieter but more calculated moment earlier in the series — when England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett delayed their return to the field at Lord’s on Day 3 of the third Test. With just over seven minutes left to play, the delay meant only one over could be bowled instead of two, robbing India of the chance to use their fresh new ball against exposed batsmen.

Advertisement

There was no medical emergency, no equipment malfunction — just an absence of urgency. And yet, no outrage followed. Commentators described it as “gamesmanship.” Match officials offered a warning, but England’s press corps treated the matter with shrugs rather than scrutiny.

At Old Trafford, meanwhile, England’s frustration over their inability to bowl out India spilled over when Ben Stokes offered to end the game early but India’s batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar — both in the 80s — opted to play on, hoping for their centuries. In truth, it looked more like sour grapes from a side losing control of the match.

Advertisement

These incidents reveal a familiar pattern: Indian players and coaches are expected to adhere to an unspoken code of deference, while similar or worse actions by the hosts are reframed as clever strategy or cricketing instinct.

This isn’t about grass or etiquette. It’s about tone — about the lingering assumption that Asian visitors must be “managed” or “corrected,” rather than treated as equals in the global game.

India, however, is no longer a visitor in cricket’s corridors of power. It is the cornerstone. It fuels the sport financially and competitively. And with that status comes the right to equal respect — not just from opponents, but from match officials, curators, and institutions that still carry faint traces of colonial hauteur.

As the fifth Test begins, England lead the series 2-1. The contest has been thrilling, with momentum shifting back and forth. India has shown resilience and poise despite the undercurrents of hostility. One hopes the final Test is remembered for brilliance with bat and ball and not petty altercations or clashing egos. But the message is clear: courtesy cannot be one-sided. And respect, like good cricket, must be played on level ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts