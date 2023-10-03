India put 12 past Bangladesh, top group

Tribune News Service

Hangzhou, October 2

The Indian men’s hockey team, having crushed Pakistan in the previous game, tore the Bangladesh defence to tatters, scoring no less than a dozen goals to storm into the semifinals after topping the pool.

There were two hat-tricks — captain Harmanpreet Singh was accurate with three penalty-corners (in the second, 4th and 32nd minutes); Mandeep Singh scored in the 18th, 24th and 46th minutes. Abhishek got two (41st, 57th) while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (23rd), Amit Rohidas (28th), Nilakanta Sharma (47th) and Gurjant Singh (56th) added to the agony of our eastern neighbours, two days after India had beaten the western neighbours 10-2.

Harmanpreet again led from the front today as India converted five out of 11 penalty-corners they were awarded today.

