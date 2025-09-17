India put six past Maldives in SAFF U17 Championship opener

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 17 (ANI): The India U17 national team began their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 title defence in an emphatic fashion as they cruised to a 6-0 demolition of Maldives in their opening Group B encounter at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Colts were clinical and commanding from the first whistle as they sliced through the Maldives defence at will and announced their championship intent with a fluid, attacking performance.

Dallalmuon Gangte struck twice, while Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, and Aazim Parveez Najar joined the scoresheet in what was a complete performance at both ends of the pitch.

The match was barely settling when India seized control. Bibiano Fernandes' side played with high press and kept possession with confident passing patterns. They also constantly switched flanks to pull the Maldives defence out of shape, with Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba in particular proving unplayable on the left wing. His pace and intelligent crossing repeatedly carved open spaces in the final third.

India took the lead in the 12th minute. Wangkheirakpam darted past his marker, cut inside and whipped in a delightful ball. Manavathi cleverly dummied the cross, deceiving the Maldives goalkeeper completely and leaving Gangte with a simple conversion into an empty net.

India doubled their advantage in the 29th minute. It was again Wangkheirakpam creating the havoc, blazing down the left and squaring a low ball for Manavathi, who muscled past Ibrahim Avsam Abdulla to steer in the second.

Maldives offered little in response. Aside from speculative attempts from Aakif Bin Mohammed and Aidh Mohammed Jaweez, the islanders were second best in every department.

The Blue Colts continued their rout in the second half too and extended their lead further in the 49th minute. After being teed up by Denny Singh Wangkhem, Wangkheirakpam provided his third assist of the match with a cross across the face of the Maldives goal, and Doungel powered his shot into the roof of the net.

Wangkheirakpam then crowned his stellar performance with a goal of his own in the 58th minute. After Wangkhem stole the ball high up the pitch, he released Wangkheirakpam, who left his defender in the dust before unleashing a thunderous left-footed strike into the far corner.

Maldives' composure disintegrated under constant waves of Indian attacks and, in the 68th minute, the harassed Avsam Abdulla brought down Rahan Ahmed in the box. Gangte stepped up from the spot and confidently slotted home his second of the match, making it 5-0.

India were not done. With four minutes remaining, Azlaan Shah floated in a teasing cross from the right which substitute Aazim Parveez Najar met with a precise header, rounding off the rout in the 86th minute. (ANI)

