India put three past Kuwait for crucial win

PTI

Al Khobar, October 6

Thanglalsoun Gangte scored a brace to guide India to a crucial 3-0 win over Kuwait in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers here today.

India had registered a commanding 5-0 win against Maldives in their previous match.

Two goals from Gangte, on either side of Korou Singh’s second-half strike, gave the Indian side three points. Goalkeeper Sahil also shone through with a notable display and made a number of crucial saves to ensure a hard-earned clean sheet.

The first half began with India stepping on the gas right from kick-off. The first big chance came in the ninth minute as Gangte headed the ball into the net from a corner kick. However, the referee had blown for a foul in the build-up.

Three minutes later, skipper Vanlalpeka Guite stung the palms of the Kuwait custodian with a low shot. The pressure continued to build and the reward came in the 16th minute as Bibiano Fernandes’ side took the lead through Gangte.

A delicious long ball from centreback Manjot Singh Dhami found Korou down the right flank. The winger charged and played a pinpoint cross for the onrushing Gangte, who provided a clinical first-time finish.

India custodian Sahil was called into action on a couple of occasions and produced some fine saves towards the end of the first half.

After the interval, the game continued from where it left off as both the sides continued to push for advantage. Two minutes after the hour mark, Korou headed narrowly over the bar from a corner kick. Four minutes later, he was on hand to double India’s advantage. Gangte then rounded up the scoring in the 71st minute.

India next take on Myanmar.