India puts Australia defeat behind, sets sights on Uzbekistan challenge

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 7 (ANI): India began their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 campaign with a 0-4 defeat at the hands of former semi-finalists Australia.

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Placed in the truncated Group D after DPR Korea's withdrawal from the tournament, India's last group stage game will be against defending champions Uzbekistan on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

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With the top two teams from each group set to progress to the quarter-finals, everything will be on the line when the Blue Colts face the side from Central Asia, a release said.

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A win against Uzbekistan, followed by the latter dropping points against Australia on May 13, will see India make the last eight, a progression that will also secure them a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026. Even a draw against Uzbekistan may be enough, should Australia defeat the Central Asians by a margin of more than four goals.

At the Indian camp in Jeddah, the general feeling is one of introspection after the defeat to Australia. However, there is an air of hope and determination to fight it out for the desired result on Sunday.

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Despite conceding four goals, goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar had a good outing, making numerous saves against Australia, something that instilled the entire team with confidence.

Rajrup said, "We all were aware of Australia's attacking prowess, and I was mentally prepared and knew that they would be coming at us all out. After conceding early, I realised I had to step up my game, which helped me do better. We could have done better, but we made a few mistakes in the crucial phases. Still, we are confident we will give our best in the next match."

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte has already put the past result behind him. He said, "After yesterday's loss, we have to give everything. And everything for me means better than yesterday. This is a do-or-die match. If we lose, it's over. We have to win it.

"They are the defending champions. They are technically, tactically, and physically strong," said Gangte. "We have to be fully confident and fully focused on the next match. Nothing else. We have to give everything."

Attacker Azlaan Shah Kh has already started to prepare mentally for the Uzbekistan game. He said, "Uzbekistan will definitely come physically strong, but the key for us will be to stay mentally strong, both in defence and attack.

"Every match is a lesson, and we must learn from our mistakes. We've watched Uzbekistan's games and analysed how they play. Our plan is simple. We have to win." (ANI)

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