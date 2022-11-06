India qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after Netherlands stun South Africa by 13 runs

Melbourne, November 6
India qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide.
With six points from four games, India are sitting on top of the Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. South Africa finished the tournament with five points from five games.
Pakistan and Bangladesh are both on four points each from four games and the ongoing match between the two sides in Adelaide will decide the other semifinalist from Group 2.
The winner will move to the six points and overtake South Africa.
Earlier in Adelaide, Netherlands posted a decent 158 for 4 and then restricted South Africa to 145 for 8 to register their first win over the Proteas in any format of the game.
India will take on Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 match later in the day here. A win will ensure they will finish as Group 2 toppers.
If Pakistan also qualify for semifinals, an India-Pakistan title clash will be a possibility.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...