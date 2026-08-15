India reach 101/1 at lunch on Day 1 of first Test against Sri Lanka

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 15 (ANI): India reached 101/1 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadying the innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a mix-up with Rahul.

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Batting first, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the scoring with a boundary in the first over, playing a fine flick off Asitha Fernando. India reached six runs after three overs.

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Jaiswal then struck two more fours off Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over to take India to 22/0, while KL Rahul continued to bat cautiously.

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After 10 overs, India reached 39/0, with both openers continuing cautiously.

However, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out following a mix-up with KL Rahul.

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Jaiswal slipped while attempting a single after being obstructed by fielder Keshara Nuwantha. Both batters ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first. Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours.

It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He was previously dismissed in this manner against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi last year, scoring 82 and 175 respectively in those innings.

India reached 54/1 after 13 overs, before Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings and took the visitors to 73/1.

The pair continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as India moved to 80/1. Rahul and Padikkal then took India past the 100-run mark in the 26th over, successfully handling the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

India went into lunch at 101/1 after 27 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 32 off 77 balls, including four fours and a six. Padikkal was also not out on 35 off 49 balls, with five boundaries. The duo had added an unbeaten 54-run stand for the second wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 101/1 in 27 overs (KL Rahul 32*, Devdutt Padikkal 35*, Dhananjaya de Silva 0/7, Asitha Fernando 0/11) vs Sri Lanka. (ANI)

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