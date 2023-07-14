India reach 400/4 at lunch on Day 3

Roseau (Dominica), July 14
India reached 400 for four at lunch against the West Indies on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on 72 and 21, respectively, when lunch was called at Windsor Park.
The Indians resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls.
Brief scores:
West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)
India 1st Innings: 400 for 4 in 142 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 72 batting).
