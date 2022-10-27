T20 World Cup: India ready for Dutch

PTI

SYDNEY, October 26

India are able to breathe a bit easier after getting their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan out of the way but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said there is no danger of letting the intensity drop for their Super 12 match against the Netherlands.

The tournament’s most anticipated match-up between arch-rivals India and Pakistan lived up to its billing on Sunday, delivering a thriller which India won thanks to the genius of Virat Kohli.

Mhambrey said that India had turned the page on that victory and were focused on tomorrow’s game against the Dutch, who they will meet for the first time in this format. “We knew the hype around it. We knew it’s always going to be a high intensity and big clash,” Mhambrey said. “Having such games done and dusted in the first phase itself, it’s good. Had it been the third or fourth game, it could have some effect on the following games. Having this game out of our group, it’s good,” he added.

The Netherlands are not expected to present inaugural champions India with as many problems as Pakistan did but Mhambrey said they would not take the minnows lightly.

“Every game from here is important,” the former India bowler said. “Every team that’s part of the tournament has worked its way up, has done something good and that’s the reason they are here, and we take it like that.”

Kohli proved his class with one of the greatest T20 knocks on Sunday but Arshdeep Singh was the unsung hero, his 3/32 including the prized wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and their batting lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan.

Mhambrey was impressed by the left-arm seamer’s ability to cope with the pressure of bowling in the powerplay and death overs. “The composure he’s shown, the clarity of thought process that he’s shown, he’s a great kid,” Mhambrey said. “(His) ability to handle pressure is phenomenal and I am not really surprised the way he has bowled in the first game. We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a good future for us,” he added. — Reuters

Kohli storms back into top-10

Dubai: Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed his way back into the top-10 of the T20I batters’ chart, climbing up five spots to ninth position. The 33-year-old smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a memorable last-ball victory over Pakistan. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan continues to occupy the top spot, with New Zealand opener Devon Conway (831) rising three places to replace Suryakumar Yadav at the second position.

Indians pass on cold sandwiches after training

Cold sandwiches and falafel after an exhausting practice session were just not appetising enough for some of the Indian team cricketers, who opted for meals in their hotel rooms instead. It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all the teams. “It’s not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food after going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official said. “In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for the ICC, the rule is the same for all countries,” the official added. The ICC said it is looking into the issue and promised to sort the matter soon.