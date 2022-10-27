 T20 World Cup: India ready for Dutch : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup: India ready for Dutch

T20 World Cup: India ready for Dutch

Virat Kohli's return to form is a cause for concern for India's rivals. AP/PTI



PTI

SYDNEY, October 26

India are able to breathe a bit easier after getting their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan out of the way but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said there is no danger of letting the intensity drop for their Super 12 match against the Netherlands.

The tournament’s most anticipated match-up between arch-rivals India and Pakistan lived up to its billing on Sunday, delivering a thriller which India won thanks to the genius of Virat Kohli.

Mhambrey said that India had turned the page on that victory and were focused on tomorrow’s game against the Dutch, who they will meet for the first time in this format. “We knew the hype around it. We knew it’s always going to be a high intensity and big clash,” Mhambrey said. “Having such games done and dusted in the first phase itself, it’s good. Had it been the third or fourth game, it could have some effect on the following games. Having this game out of our group, it’s good,” he added.

The Netherlands are not expected to present inaugural champions India with as many problems as Pakistan did but Mhambrey said they would not take the minnows lightly.

“Every game from here is important,” the former India bowler said. “Every team that’s part of the tournament has worked its way up, has done something good and that’s the reason they are here, and we take it like that.”

Kohli proved his class with one of the greatest T20 knocks on Sunday but Arshdeep Singh was the unsung hero, his 3/32 including the prized wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and their batting lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan.

Mhambrey was impressed by the left-arm seamer’s ability to cope with the pressure of bowling in the powerplay and death overs. “The composure he’s shown, the clarity of thought process that he’s shown, he’s a great kid,” Mhambrey said. “(His) ability to handle pressure is phenomenal and I am not really surprised the way he has bowled in the first game. We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a good future for us,” he added. — Reuters

Kohli storms back into top-10

Dubai: Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed his way back into the top-10 of the T20I batters’ chart, climbing up five spots to ninth position. The 33-year-old smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a memorable last-ball victory over Pakistan. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan continues to occupy the top spot, with New Zealand opener Devon Conway (831) rising three places to replace Suryakumar Yadav at the second position.

Indians pass on cold sandwiches after training

Cold sandwiches and falafel after an exhausting practice session were just not appetising enough for some of the Indian team cricketers, who opted for meals in their hotel rooms instead. It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all the teams. “It’s not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food after going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official said. “In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for the ICC, the rule is the same for all countries,” the official added. The ICC said it is looking into the issue and promised to sort the matter soon.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Turban-wearing Sikh woman of Indian origin is new councillor of Canadian city Brampton

2
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

3
Trending

This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

4
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

5
World

President Biden mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rasheed Sanook’; triggers memes and reactions on social media

6
World

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

7
Nation

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

8
Delhi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

9
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

10
Haryana

Honeypreet is now Ruhani Didi, says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal’s murderer sentenced to death

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...


Cities

View All

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI Chandigarh bed occupancy rises 28.9%

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface