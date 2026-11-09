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Home / Sports / "India ready for football": NorthEast United owner John Abraham predicts packed stadiums as ISL viewership surges

"India ready for football": NorthEast United owner John Abraham predicts packed stadiums as ISL viewership surges

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Indian Super League is in its fifth week of games, and the promising viewership numbers have left NorthEast United FC owner and Bollywood actor John Abraham feeling bullish about the future of Indian football.

Abraham was in attendance at NorthEast United FC’s 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers in Goa on Thursday and expressed his excitement over the league’s growing viewership on YouTube. The ISL recorded an impressive 65 million views and reached 52 million viewers across its first five matches in the opening week of the 2026-27 season, showcasing the growing appetite for Indian football, according to a release.

“I’ve been watching all the games, and it’s been a lot of fun. The ratings on YouTube are shattering records, and that just shows that India is ready for football. We’re ready for Indian football, and I’m very excited. It’s only a matter of time, and I’m saying this as a prophecy – the stands are going to be full. The stands are going to fill up completely. So, all credit to all of us who are partaking in this process,” said Abraham.

Abraham’s comments underline the growing optimism surrounding Indian football, with the league’s digital reach emerging as a significant indicator of its expanding fan base. The increasing accessibility of matches and the growing engagement of supporters are creating new opportunities for the sport to connect with audiences across the country.

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As the Indian Super League continues to build momentum, Abraham’s belief in the future of Indian football reflects a broader aspiration shared by clubs, players, supporters and stakeholders – to see the sport grow into a mainstream spectacle, with packed stadiums and an increasingly passionate fan base across the country.

The Indian Super League (ISL) is India’s top-tier professional football league. The league provides a national platform for professional football, bringing together clubs, players, coaches, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners while contributing to the development of the sport in India. The ISL features 13 clubs: Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi. The league operates under a club-led commercial model, with participating clubs holding the commercial rights, administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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