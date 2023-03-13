India ride Harmanpreet’s hat-trick to win 9-goal thriller

PTI

Rourkela, March 12

Captain Harmanpreet Singh got his mojo back as he scored a hat-trick, all from penalty corners, to lead India to a 5-4 win over Australia in the FIH Pro-League here today.

Harmanpreet found the target in the 13th and 14th minutes after Australia had taken an early lead in the second minute through a field goal from Joshua Beltz.

The Indian domination continued with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty stroke in the 17th minute before Selvam Karthi scored a field goal in the 25th minute to give his side a 4-1 lead at half-time.

In the third quarter, Australia got one goal back through Ky Willott in the 42nd minute. The visitors scored two goals in the fourth period, both from penalty corners, through Ben Staines and Aran Zalewski in the 52nd and 56 minutes, respectively. The action-packed fourth quarter produced three goals, including that of Harmanpreet in the 55th minute.