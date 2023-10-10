India rules the roost in team events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

It was no surprise that Haryana again led India’s charge at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Of India’s 249 medallists, Haryana led the count with 44, while Punjab and Maharashtra followed with 32 and 31 medallists, respectively.

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) won four medals — 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — the most by an individual at the Hangzhou Games

Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Andhra Pradesh) and Ojas Deotale (Maharashtra) were the only athletes to win three gold medals each

The three states were also at the top when it came to the most number of gold medallists — Maharashtra leading with 22, with Haryana and Punjab close behind with 20 each. In the individual events, though, that number fell to two gold medallists each for the three states. It is no surprise, considering India’s best results came in team events — 19 of India’s 28 gold medals came in team or doubles events.

For Punjab and Haryana, hockey brought multiple medallists — with 10 athletes from Punjab in the gold winning men’s team and eight from Haryana in the bronze-winning women’s team. There are some obvious sports where Haryana’s athletes dominated — all the six medallists in wrestling hail from Haryana, while three of the five boxing medallists are from the state.

For Haryana, the individual gold medallists were star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who defended his 2018 crown, and 17-year-old debutant shooter Palak Gulia, who won the women’s 10m air pistol contest with a Games record.

Punjab’s Harmilan Bains won two silver medals.

Incidentally, the profiles of the two gold medallists from Punjab were also very similar. Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his men’s shot put title with a late burst of energy just like Chopra and 22-year-old first-timer Sift Kaur Samra broke the world record on her way to winning the 50m rifle 3 positions gold.

