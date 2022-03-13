India run over Sri Lanka

BENGALURU, March 12

Sri Lanka were reduced to 86/6 in response to India’s 252 on Day 1 of the second Test, leaving the hosts 166 runs ahead so far in the Day/Night game played in front of a near-capacity crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

On a pitch that offered turn and variable bounce, Sri Lanka’s spinners thrived in the first two sessions, but Shreyas Iyer was unperturbed and top-scored with 92 after India won the toss and opted to bat first.

While Lasith Embuldeniya (3/94) and Praveen Jayawickrama (3/81) constantly troubled the Indian batsmen, Iyer smashed 10 fours and four sixes before he became the last wicket to fall, stumped eight runs short of a second Test century.

In response, Sri Lanka’s top-order collapsed to 28/4 as India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami proved there was enough life in the pitch to assist the quicks as well after Lanka’s pacers picked up only one wicket between them. Bumrah (3/15) dismissed Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne in quick succession early on, with both edging to Iyer in the slips. — Reuters

Scoreboard

India 1st innings 252

M Agarwal run out Jayawickrama/Dickwella 4

R Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 25

H Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31

V Kohli lbw b de Silva 23

Rishabh Pant b Embuldeniya 39

S Iyer st Dickwella b Jayawickrama 92

R Jadeja c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 4

R Ashwin c Dickwella b de Silva 13

A Patel b Lakmal 9

M Shami c de Silva b Jayawickrama 5

J Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (B 7, lb 8, nb 2) 17

Total: (All out, 59.1 overs) 252

FOW: 1-10, 2-29, 3-76, 4-86, 5-126, 6-148, 7-183, 8-215, 9-229, 10-252

Bowling O M R W

Suranga Lakmal 8 3 12 1

Vishwa Fernando 3 0 18 0

Lasith Embuldeniya 24 2 94 3

Praveen Jayawickrama 17.1 3 81 3

Dhananjaya de Silva 7 1 32 2

Sri lanka 1st innings 86

K Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2

D Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4

L Thirimanne c Iyer b Bumrah 8

A Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43

D de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10

C Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5

N Dickwella not out 13

L Embuldeniya not out 0

Extras: (b 1) 1

Total: (6 wickets, 30 overs) 86

FOW: 1-2, 2-14, 3-14, 4-28, 5-50, 6-85

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 7 3 15 3

Ravichandran Ashwin 6 1 16 0

Mohammed Shami 6 1 18 2

Ravindra Jadeja 6 1 15 0

Axar Patel 5 1 21 1